DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 249 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,920.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,360,160 shares of company stock valued at $327,257,108. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square stock opened at $231.87 on Thursday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.38.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

