DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $651,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $153.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

