DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,844 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stephens lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $38.56 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.29. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.