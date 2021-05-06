DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 299 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VTI opened at $215.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

