DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Short Interest Down 15.5% in April

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBVT. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 500.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 687.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DBVT opened at $6.41 on Thursday. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $704.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

