Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 37,200 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 472,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $30,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

O traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

