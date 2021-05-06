Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,402. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

