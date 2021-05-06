Decentral Games Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $582,726.00 (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Decentral Games has a total market capitalization of $64.74 million and approximately $582,726.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $311.41 or 0.00553265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00073313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00271488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.78 or 0.01216623 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030916 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $447.81 or 0.00795605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,426.81 or 1.00251317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentral Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

