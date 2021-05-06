Decentraland Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.23 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. In the last week, Decentraland has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $2.23 billion and $228.49 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00086159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.61 or 0.00815577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00102479 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.33 or 0.09067415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,460,527 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,089,913 coins. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

