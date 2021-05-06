Dego Finance (DEGO) Price Reaches $14.94

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last seven days, Dego Finance has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dego Finance coin can now be purchased for about $14.94 or 0.00026750 BTC on popular exchanges. Dego Finance has a total market cap of $128.58 million and approximately $72.23 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00083358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00019052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00064605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.66 or 0.00806976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00102033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.15 or 0.08939213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Dego Finance Coin Profile

Dego Finance (DEGO) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dego Finance is dego.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Dego Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dego Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dego Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dego Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

