DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 11,702 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,702 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $276.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $155.19 and a 12-month high of $277.21.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.27.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,368.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,584 shares of company stock worth $1,427,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

