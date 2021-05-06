DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.86 Million Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,899 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $40.03.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

