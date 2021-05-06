DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $14.04 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,934 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Snap were worth $14,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after buying an additional 755,676 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $304,646.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,083,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $154,544.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,475,463 shares of company stock valued at $88,452,251 in the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

