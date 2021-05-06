DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $15.33 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,984 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Seagen were worth $15,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,526. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.92.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $135.08 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.04. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

