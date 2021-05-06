DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 3,041 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 42,990 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $6,004,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

NYSE:NSC opened at $287.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $291.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

