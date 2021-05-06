Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:VCF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
NYSE:VCF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. 3,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,054. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.32.
About Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund
