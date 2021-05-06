Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%.

Shares of Denbury stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.44. 23,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.85 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. Denbury has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

