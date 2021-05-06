Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €35.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.99% from the stock’s previous close.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.44 ($53.46).

Shares of NORMA Group stock traded up €1.56 ($1.84) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €46.66 ($54.89). 59,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a twelve month high of €47.98 ($56.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

