Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €35.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 24.99% from the stock’s previous close.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.44 ($53.46).

Shares of NORMA Group stock traded up €1.56 ($1.84) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €46.66 ($54.89). 59,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €19.03 ($22.39) and a twelve month high of €47.98 ($56.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.46.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

