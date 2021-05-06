Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €490.00 Price Target

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 36.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €485.00 ($570.59) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €528.89 ($622.22).

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €770.40 ($906.35) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €682.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €723.78. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

