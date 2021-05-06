Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $235.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN opened at $200.25 on Monday. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,034 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.