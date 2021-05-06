Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $68.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE JCI opened at $64.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.23. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $64.69.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

