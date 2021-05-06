Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $300.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $212.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.07.

KSU stock opened at $294.55 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $125.05 and a 1 year high of $304.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.25 and its 200-day moving average is $216.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

