Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $285.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $165.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Maxim Group raised their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.80.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $256.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $65,968,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $86,997,000. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $48,045,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.