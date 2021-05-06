Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target to $21.00

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GT. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of GT stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

