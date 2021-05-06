Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE DB traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $13.87. 222,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 147,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 222.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 765,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 528,277 shares during the period. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

