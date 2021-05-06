Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $120.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CZR. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $102.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $106.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 3.15.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.29% and a negative return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $6,183,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,525 shares in the company, valued at $17,712,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $2,208,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,786.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

