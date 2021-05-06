Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €68.47 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.02 ($64.73).

DPW stock opened at €50.88 ($59.86) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.63.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

