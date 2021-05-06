Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €68.47 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.26 ($60.31) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.02 ($64.73).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW stock opened at €50.88 ($59.86) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.63.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.