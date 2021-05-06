Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

DWHHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Warburg Research restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $54.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of $41.83 and a 1 year high of $91.50.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.