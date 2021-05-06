DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26 billion-$2.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of DexCom from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.94.

DXCM stock traded down $10.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $354.98. The company had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,516. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.52.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,096.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

