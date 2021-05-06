dForce (DF) Market Capitalization Achieves $42.40 Million

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. dForce has a total market capitalization of $42.40 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00083254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019140 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00065488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.55 or 0.00805895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00101749 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,209.99 or 0.09018753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

dForce Profile

DF is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . The official website for dForce is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

