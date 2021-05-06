DIA (DIA) Price Reaches $4.77

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last week, DIA has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. DIA has a total market capitalization of $197.59 million and $95.61 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $4.77 or 0.00008542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00083403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00064927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.31 or 0.00804735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00102912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,031.68 or 0.09012026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

