Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $102.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,934,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

