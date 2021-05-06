Digitex Price Hits $0.0114 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Digitex coin can now be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00083698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00804755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00103409 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,141.27 or 0.09111372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

