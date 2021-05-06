Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.36 Million

Analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to post $105.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.62 million and the highest is $109.10 million. Dime Community Bancshares posted sales of $42.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $384.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.81 million to $397.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $416.66 million, with estimates ranging from $408.01 million to $425.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dime Community Bancshares.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. purchased 13,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 45,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,335.65. Insiders have purchased a total of 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCOM traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $33.68. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,806. Dime Community Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.