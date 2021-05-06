Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 1,056 Shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BayCom were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BayCom by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $195.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.01. BayCom Corp has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.71.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). BayCom had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.