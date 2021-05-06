Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 11,163 Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.88% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 516,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,484,800. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock opened at $23.28 on Thursday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

