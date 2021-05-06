Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 29,582 Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yiren Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE:YRD opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $356.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.98. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $6.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.91 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.