Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 120.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,928,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 73,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NFE stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $65.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFE shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.