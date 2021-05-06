Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,608 Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.34% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMOS opened at $31.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $26.10. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 9.91%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

