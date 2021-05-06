Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,706 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LifeVantage by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

LFVN stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage Co. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, research analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

