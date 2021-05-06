Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,705 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intelligent Systems were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Intelligent Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intelligent Systems by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intelligent Systems in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Sidoti began coverage on Intelligent Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSEAMERICAN:INS opened at $36.78 on Thursday. Intelligent Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $54.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89. The firm has a market cap of $326.68 million, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Intelligent Systems had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Intelligent Systems Company Profile

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

