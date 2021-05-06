Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 36,170 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,170 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,566,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $319,081,000 after purchasing an additional 146,660 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 102,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,554,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNN. Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

