Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,950 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Minerva Neurosciences were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.