Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,373.92

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,373.92 ($31.02) and traded as high as GBX 2,864 ($37.42). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,842 ($37.13), with a volume of 144,300 shares trading hands.

DPLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 2,510 ($32.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Diploma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,696.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,376.75.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

