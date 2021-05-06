DOC.COM Hits 1-Day Volume of $87,811.00 (MTC)

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, DOC.COM has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DOC.COM has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $87,811.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00083864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.47 or 0.00800007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00102985 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,048.58 or 0.08946161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

DOC.COM Profile

DOC.COM is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,646,219 coins. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

