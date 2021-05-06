Docebo (DCBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.
Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Docebo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of DCBO opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60. Docebo has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $68.00.
Docebo Company Profile
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
