Docebo (DCBO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Docebo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DCBO opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60. Docebo has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

DCBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Docebo in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docebo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

