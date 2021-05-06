DOGEFI Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $865,899.00 (DOGEFI)

DOGEFI (CURRENCY:DOGEFI) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. Over the last seven days, DOGEFI has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOGEFI has a total market cap of $5.10 million and $865,899.00 worth of DOGEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOGEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.10 or 0.00009124 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00073262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.68 or 0.00273233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $650.24 or 0.01163650 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00030712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.74 or 0.00751158 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,883.75 or 1.00008139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DOGEFI Profile

DOGEFI’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The official message board for DOGEFI is medium.com/@DOGEFI . The official website for DOGEFI is dogefi.army . DOGEFI’s official Twitter account is @DOGEFI_army and its Facebook page is accessible here

