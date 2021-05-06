Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Higher adoption of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos is proving to be a major profit churner for the company. Its growth strategy stands on three pillars — advancing the science of sight and sound, providing creative solutions and delivering superior experiences. The company believes that rising demand for premium-viewing experiences will accelerate growth for Dolby Cinema in the long run. Increasing content and devices in Dolby Atmos with growth in Dolby Cinema’s footprint are likely to drive its business. However, it reported lackluster second-quarter fiscal 2021 results, with net earnings and sales declining on a year-over-year basis. Higher adoption of proprietary sound technologies might intensify competition in the global arena, affecting Dolby’s market share. Weak cinema product sales amid the global pandemic pose a major headwind.”

DLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

NYSE:DLB traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.81. 2,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,970. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $52.13 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.03.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 27,663 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total transaction of $2,533,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,083,743. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

