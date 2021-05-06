Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Holdings Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $215.88 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

