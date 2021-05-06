Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $432.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $432.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.68.
DPZ stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $431.89. The stock had a trading volume of 510,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,106. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $436.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 925.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,040,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13,150.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
