Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $432.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $432.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.68.

DPZ stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $431.89. The stock had a trading volume of 510,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,106. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $436.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 925.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,040,000 after buying an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 13,150.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

